Now that we’ve ascertained how this night was different from all other nights, now that we’ve dipped and reclined and told the story of the Exodus, now that Pesach is over, it’s time to get back to life’s weighty questions, by which I mean it’s time to once again inquire just what was Gal Gadot doing this week. And, as it happens, this week was a jaunty one for the star.

Watching a trailer for the new superhero movie Deadpool 2, Gadot was struck by a strange sensation: Here was the film’s star, Ryan Reynolds, standing resolutely, crossing his arm in an awfully familiar manner. You hardly needed to be a scholar of Themascyrian history to realize that the pose was the very same one Wonder Woman strikes before activating her kickass bracelets.

Amused, Gadot took to Twitter to congratulate Reynolds for being a very discerning copycat:

Unperturbed, the Deadpool star tweeted right back: “Imitation,” he wrote, “is the sincerest form of larceny.”

This isn’t the first time America’s most beloved superheros have playfully sparred on the social network. When Wonder Woman began its box office smashing run, Reynolds had this delightful message to share with Gadot:

May the banter never end, and may these two soon cross the boundaries of their respective cinematic universes and co-star in one hilarious, rockin’ movie.

Liel Leibovitz is a senior writer for Tablet Magazine.