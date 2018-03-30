Boy, that was a quick one, wasn’t it? Sometimes, I swear, a Week In Rear View feels like it’s only been a Day In Rear View. Anyway, here’s what the rootless cosmopolitans were up to this week.

Cuomo says Jews can’t dance: And with that, Andrew Cuomo is your Shmuck of the Week!

The pawnshop-turned-synagogue: This is like a pre-written Malamud story.

Gun control contributed to the Holocaust, says Texas lawmaker on Facebook: Isn’t it cool that our elected officials communicate their basic political assumptions via Facebook memes? Valoree Swanson shared a photo that, according to JTA:

juxtaposes the image of 7,000 pairs of shoes left outside the U.S. Capitol earlier this month to represent the children killed by guns since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School with an image of piles of shoes of Holocaust victims. The captions read “Shoes left by gun control supporters, 2018,” and “Shoes left by gun control supporters, 1945.”

Virginia lawmaker dropped for saying he wouldn’t vote for a Jew: Fredy Burgos, a GOP leader in Virginia, was campaigning for Tim Hanigan in his bid to become the party committee chair in Fairfax County. Hanigan’s opponent: Mike Ginsberg. “Having preference for Christians over non-Christians as political leaders is not bigoted. It is a preference and a duty we are allowed,” he wrote on Facebook, alongside a quote of John Jay saying more or less the same thing. Anyway, big week for non-Jewish politicians invoking the Chosen People, for better or worse.

Holy tattoos, Batman!: Just a great headline on this one: “For centuries, Easter pilgrims are inked by this family in Jerusalem’s Old City.”

Jesse Bernstein is a former Intern at Tablet.