Boy, that was a quick one, wasn’t it? Sometimes, I swear, a Week In Rear View feels like it’s only been a Day In Rear View. Anyway, here’s what the rootless cosmopolitans were up to this week.
Cuomo says Jews can’t dance: And with that, Andrew Cuomo is your Shmuck of the Week!
The pawnshop-turned-synagogue: This is like a pre-written Malamud story.
Gun control contributed to the Holocaust, says Texas lawmaker on Facebook: Isn’t it cool that our elected officials communicate their basic political assumptions via Facebook memes? Valoree Swanson shared a photo that, according to JTA:
juxtaposes the image of 7,000 pairs of shoes left outside the U.S. Capitol earlier this month to represent the children killed by guns since the 2012 shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School with an image of piles of shoes of Holocaust victims. The captions read “Shoes left by gun control supporters, 2018,” and “Shoes left by gun control supporters, 1945.”
Virginia lawmaker dropped for saying he wouldn’t vote for a Jew: Fredy Burgos, a GOP leader in Virginia, was campaigning for Tim Hanigan in his bid to become the party committee chair in Fairfax County. Hanigan’s opponent: Mike Ginsberg. “Having preference for Christians over non-Christians as political leaders is not bigoted. It is a preference and a duty we are allowed,” he wrote on Facebook, alongside a quote of John Jay saying more or less the same thing. Anyway, big week for non-Jewish politicians invoking the Chosen People, for better or worse.
Holy tattoos, Batman!: Just a great headline on this one: “For centuries, Easter pilgrims are inked by this family in Jerusalem’s Old City.”
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.