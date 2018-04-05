Ugh, what can’t Katrina Lenk do?

Over the last year, Lenk has appeared on Broadway in Indecent, had a small role on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, and currently stars in The Band’s Visit (she’s definitely a contender for a Tony nomination). That’s a lot of Jewish art for someone who isn’t actually Jewish, but Lenk wasn’t content to stop there. At MCC’s annual Miscast Gala (actors perform gender-swapped numbers), she took on that granddaddy of all Jewish American culture— Fiddler on the Roof.

Gabriela Geselowitz is the editor of Jewcy.com.