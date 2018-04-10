It’s only Tuesday morning, and we’ve already had enough troubling news to last an entire week. And so, because we can all use a spot of good cheer, let us praise the fine Israeli police officers who, earlier this week, found a very creative way to reunite a man and his dog.

Patrolling the southern town of Tel Sheva, the cops noticed a stray dog looking skinny and exhausted. Taking pity on the animal, a Siberian Husky, they brought him back to the station, where one of their colleagues remembered that someone had reported a missing Husky some weeks back.

The cops took the trouble to call the man right away. If it’s really my dog, the man told the cops, he will love the theme song from the popular Israeli sitcom Shemesh. One of the cops played the song for the dog. What happens next will make your week much sweeter:

Liel Leibovitz is a senior writer for Tablet Magazine.