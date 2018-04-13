Reading about Jews in the news feels like dessert, right? It’s quick, it’s sweet, it’s a nice little treat on a Friday afternoon. But get this: This week, it’s nutritious, and guaranteed to protect you against any and all Friday the 13th bad luck.
Michael Cohen, down and out: The FBI raiding Cohen’s office has somehow been pushed down to, like, the third biggest story of the week, but who could forget when this led to Newt Gingrich comparing the FBI to the Gestapo?
Broad City set to end: Abbi and Ilana are calling it quits after this season.
Amar’e takes the plunge: Former NBA star and current Hapoel Jerusalem co-owner Amar’e Stoudemire announced this week that he’s in the process converting to Judaism. No word yet on whether the Miami Heat are going to open up a playoff roster spot for him, but stay tuned
“Jewish Republicans ‘very confident’ white supremacist won’t win party nod to replace Paul Ryan”: “There’s no way, right?,” they said, sweating and twitching. “Right?”
A live look at comments made this week about the Jewish governor of Missouri, Eric Greitins: “The Governor is a disgrace to the Republican Party, to the State of Missouri, and to himself”; “an embarrassment”; “It’s extremely disturbing and disgusting behavior.”
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.