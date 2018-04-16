Last week was Yom Ha’Shoah, and Gal Gadot was remembering her grandfather, Abraham Weiss, who was a teenager in Czechoslovakia during the Holocaust and who lost his entire family to the Nazis.

“He affected me a lot,” Gadot told an interviewer last year. “After all the horrors he’d seen, he was like this damaged bird, but he was always hopeful and positive and full of love. If I was raised in a place where these values were not so strong, things would be different. But it was very easy for me to relate to everything that Wonder Woman stands for.”

Movingly, Gadot took to Instagram and addressed her saba directly:

I’m not crying; you’re crying.

Liel Leibovitz is a senior writer for Tablet Magazine.