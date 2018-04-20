Let’s just get it rollin’. No messing around. It’s your Week In Rear View.
Chuck Schumer will not rest until you’re stoned: The senator from New York introduced a bill today that would decriminalize marijuana, announced earlier this week in an interview with Vice.
Why is @SenSchumer signing a bong for @Shawna? Find out on @vicenews tonight at 7:30. pic.twitter.com/PKslwuapfl
— Matt House (@mattwhouse) April 19, 2018
Sean Hannity gets DERSHED: DERSHED, verb, past tense. To be lightly scolded by Alan Dershowitz on your television program, which kind of seems like the only thing the Dersh gets up to these days. Anyway, he went on Hannity’s show this week to register his mild displeasure that Hannity should have disclosed his relationship with Michael Cohen before commenting on him on national television. Honestly, DERSHED could be its own weekly feature.
Monkey business: Florida deli owner Shlomi Ezra couldn’t believe his eyes this week when he saw a monkey run across his parking lot not once, but twice!
“My friend said, ‘Yeah, you probably saw a cheetah.’ They start making fun of me,” he said.
Ezra had some proof of the sighting about 30 minutes later, when he captured video of it running across the parking lot of the Lubavitch Aventura South Synagogue.
“I said, ‘Monkey! Monkey!’ No one paid attention,” he said.
The return of Trayon White: The D.C. lawmaker made news a few weeks ago after he Facebook Live’d himself saying that the Rothschild’s controlled the weather. This week, as part of his atonement tour, he visited the Holocaust Museum. And folks, it did not go well.
During his time inside, White pointed to an image of Nazi stormtroopers surrounding a woman who was wearing a sign that read: “I am a German girl and allowed myself to be defiled by a Jew.” He asked Lynn Williams, the museum’s director of leadership programs, if the stormtroopers were “protecting her.”
When told that they were forcing her to march down a street in Norden, Germany, White offered that “marching is a form of protecting.”
A magician reveals his tricks: David Copperfield was forced to have one of his tricks dissected at length in a courtroom after he was sued for negligence due to a magic-trick-related injury to an audience member. This sounds like a potential all-time bad Law and Order.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.