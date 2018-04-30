I wrote this poem after hearing of the Polish government’s legislation limiting discussion of the Shoah. Most, if not all, societies try to suppress the disturbing events of their past. It is the role of historians, artists, and activists to remind them of their buried misdeeds.

Kenneth Sherman is a poet and essayist. His essay collection, What the Furies Bring, received the 2010 Canadian Jewish Book Award.