Tony season is upon us! This morning brought the announcement for the nominees for the annual Broadway awards show, and it is looking to be very Jewish this year.
In terms of musicals (the reason most people watch the telecast), The Band’s Visit, based on the Israeli film, has 11 nominations, including Best Musical. This includes nods to leads Tony Shalhoub and Katrina Lenk, as well as a surprise nomination for Ari’el Stachel, a Jewish actor of Yemenite and Ashkenazi descent who plays a non-Jewish Egyptian in the show. (Jewish songwriting team David Yazbek and Itamar Moses are both nominated as well.)
Plus, shout out to Camp Ramah alum Ethan Slater, nominated for Best Actor in a Musical for his titular role in Spongebob Squarepants: The Musical.
Musical revivals, as they usually do, represent Jewish theater greats of yore; Rodgers and Hammerstein’s Carousel has 11 nominations, Lerner & Loewe’s My Fair Lady has ten, and Ahrens and Flaherty’s (though Flaherty isn’t Jewish) Once on This Island has eight.
If this year isn’t terribly exciting for new plays (and Ayad Akhtar is the only American playwright in the bunch), it’s a great year for revivals. Angels in America, back on Broadway for the first time since its original run, is as dominant in play categories as it can be, with a whopping 11 nominations (take that, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, with your measly ten! Angels isn’t even eligible for Best Play!). Nominations include Andrew Garfield as Best Actor, Nathan Lane as Featured Actor (for playing Roy Cohn), and even Best Score, where it’s the only play amongst a group of musicals.
Beyond that, the original work’s legacy is felt this award season. Out of the five nominees for Best Director of a Play, three are Angels-related. Marianne Elliott has a nod for this production, of course. But also, the play’s original Broadway director, George C. Wolfe, and one of the actors from that run, Joe Mantello are both nominated for directing this year as well.
In other play news, Amy Schumer is nominated for her first Tony! Hers was the only nomination for Meteor Shower. Also, three and four respective nominations go to the revivals of Kenneth Lonergan’s Lobby Hero and Tom Stoppard’s Travesties (both playwrights are Jewish).
The 72nd Annual Tony Awards are Sunday, June 10th, at 8 pm. Hosts are Josh Groban and Sara Bareilles, neither of whom are Jewish, but who respectively has a Jewish father and is often mistaken for being Jewish. It’s gonna be a helluva show.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.