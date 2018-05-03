Birthdays, for adults, are thorny things. Once you’ve aged out of the frosted-cake-and-party-favors demographic—at ten, say, or 12—how you choose to celebrate your special day says much about who you are. Some throw lavish affairs, others sourly ignore the whole thing. Gal Gadot? Well, she has her own magical way.
Turning 33 last week, the actress posted a black-and-white photo of herself on Instagram. It was artful, but not glamorous, with only her head bobbing above the waves and the foam of the sea, her face radiating with joy.
“This has been an unexpected journey,” read the caption, “and on this b-day I want to stop for a moment, look back on it, and wish that waves of hope and happiness will surround us all.”
Go ahead, be cynical if you must, but do so at your own peril. The sentiments—gratitude, reflection, focusing on what truly matters in life—are not only ones Gadot had honestly embodied throughout her meteoric rise to fame, but also ones we would do well to embody ourselves. If we do, we will not only live a blissful life, but we may also one day have a horse named after us.
Meet Wonder Gadot, a three-year-old filly who will race in the Kentucky Derby this year. She is owned by Gary Barber, a former CEO of MGM, and has had nine starts in her career, three wins, two second-place finishes, and three number-threes. Not as good as the human Wonder Gadot, but not bad, either.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.