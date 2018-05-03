It’s no secret that YouTube plays host to an amazing array of bigoted content. Despite the site’s claims to police hateful material, you can find countless clips promulgating racism, anti-Semitism, and Islamophobia. There are numerous videos spreading conspiracies theories about the Rothschilds and their malignant global influence. There are numerous videos starring notorious anti-Semite Louis Farrakhan. There are even videos of Louis Farrakhan ranting about the Rothschilds. You name it, YouTube has it.

What many do not know is that this library of the libelous also includes a surprising amount of music. Scratch beneath the surface, and you will discover an entire subculture of white supremacist Weird Als offering their takes on pop hits and the classics. While some Jews might understandably find this material unsettling, I find it flattering that so much unrequited effort and energy has been invested in writing songs about fighting our global domination.

Perhaps my favorite entry in this anti-Semitic jukebox is this parody of Walk the Moon’s ubiquitous party song, “Shut Up and Dance With Me,” which replaces the refrain with “Look Out Jews, We’ll All Hail Victory.” Remarkably, it totally scans. Listen for yourself. (Oh, and in case you’re wondering, “RaHoWa” is short for “racial holy war.” Now you know.)

The above anti-Semitic earworm comes courtesy of the alt-right band “White Hot Takes,” a sort of Fascist Green Day. In fact, they even have a parody of Green Day’s 1994 hit “Basketcase,” predictably titled “Lampshade Case,” in mockery of the Holocaust. (The song begins by replacing the original opening lyrics of “Do you have the time to listen to me whine” with “Do you have the time to listen to the alt-right,” in what is essentially a distinction without a difference.)

Some of YouTube’s anti-Semitic tracks are pretty straightforward. “Bad Goyim,” one of the earlier entries into this genre, turns Tom Petty’s classic “Free Fallin'” into a song about non-Jews who do the bidding of their Jewish masters and those who rebel against them. White Hot Takes’ parody of Dishwalla’s “Counting Blue Cars” replaces the chorus line of “Tell me all your thoughts on God” with “Tell me all your thoughts on ZOG” (that is, Zionist Occupied Government). “Who Let the ZOG Out” operates on a similar principle. Alt-right maestro Morrakiu’s take on “In The Jungle” predictably begins with “In the oven, the mighty oven, the Hebrew screams tonight.”

Other tracks are a bit more … bizarre. One of them takes “Numb,” Linkin Park’s anthem of angst and alienation, and injects a very specific storyline: the travails of a racist who awkwardly discovers that he has Jewish ancestry. (“Numb,” naturally, becomes “Scum.”) As pictures of famous Jews from Scarlett Johansson to Ivanka Trump flash across the screen, the vocalist croons about discovering his latent Semitic tendencies: “I’m the tribal scum, I don’t want to share // I control the banks and we’re everywhere // I’m becoming rich, all I want to do // Is make more money than the rest of you.” The rest of the song (minus, be warned, several slurs) is similarly unintentionally hilarious:

And finally, there’s “Wake Me Up When Shemitah Ends,” a racist parody of Green Day’s “Wake Me Up When September Ends.” In the Bible, “shemitah” refers to the sabbatical seventh year during which observant Jews are forbidden to work their land, a sort of Sabbath for the Earth. Needless to say, the neo-Nazi lyricist has no idea what shemitah is, but appears to be very afraid of it—which, come to think of it, is a pretty good encapsulation of the anti-Semite’s entire relationship to Jews.

Yair Rosenberg is a senior writer at Tablet. Follow him on Twitter and Facebook.