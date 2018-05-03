Today is Lag B’Omer, the most baffling holiday on the Jewish calendar. But if you stop and think about it, it’s similar to a modern, secular holiday: Burning Man. Think about it, it’s a rollicking good time, but few people actually bother to observe it. But the similarities don’t stop there. Squint (there’s smoke in your eyes, after all), and these are the ways the lines between Lag B’Omer and Burning Man start to blur.

Click here to read the full post on Jewcy.

Gabriela Geselowitz is the editor of Jewcy.com.