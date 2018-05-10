A year’s tuition, plus room and board, at Columbia University can cost $70,000—a huge amount for struggling students and parents in these anxious economic times. That’s a year’s salary in most white collar fields, or the down payment on a nice house. Certainly, an Ivy League education at one of America’s best-known universities is worth going deeply into debt for—especially for people of the book, right?

To help parents and students choose wisely, Tablet is now offering the gist of the education that Columbia provides to its students, direct from some of that prestigious university’s best-known professors—an incredible opportunity to sample the richness of the Western tradition of higher learning as it is now conveyed to students at Morningside Heights, absolutely free of charge! But remember: if you want more, you will have to pay.

So is Columbia worth $70,000 of your money? Or would you be better off buying your kid a house in Memphis, or bitcoin, or some Google stock? You be the judge.

Here is Professor Hamid Dabashi, offering his view of recent Jewish history, the innate national characteristics of Israelis, and explaining the complexities of how advanced societies function in the digital age:

Every dirty treacherous ugly and pernicious act happening in the world just wait for a few days and the ugly name of “Israel” will pop up as a key actor in the atrocities— New York Times reports opponents of the Iran Nuclear deal (who else other than diehard Fifth Column Zionists working against the best interests of Americans and for the best interests of Israelis) were plotting to discredit those who were working to implement the deal— according to the New York Times: “A detailed report about Mr. Rhodes, compiled by Black Cube, a private investigations firm established by former intelligence analysts from the Israel Defense Forces, contains pictures of his apartment in Washington, telephone numbers and email addresses of members of his family, as well as unsubstantiated allegations of personal and ethical transgressions.” “In a separate case in 2017, the same firm was hired to gather dirt on women accusing Harvey Weinstein, the movie mogul, of multiple instances of sexual misconduct.” What a despicable calamity is this “Israel!”

Liel Leibovitz is a senior writer for Tablet Magazine.