Viewers of comedian Sanne Wallis deVries’s show on Holland’s public broadcasting network were treated to a special surprise: An actress dressed as Netta Barzilai, the Israeli singer who had won the Eurovision song contest earlier this month, took the stage to perform a parody of Barzilai’s hit, “Toy.” With images of rioting Palestinians playing on giant screens behind her, the actress delivered lyrics that took little trouble to steer clear of hate speech.
“I’m a bitch who hunts down Palestinians,” goes one choice line, while another referred to the Jews celebrating in al Aqsa Mosque “which stands empty anyway” and a third—sung as the screens showed a smiling Ivanka Trump unveiling the cornerstone of the new American embassy in Jerusalem—stated that the embassy was only opened so that Israelis can make “more dollars and cents.”
You can watch the song for yourself below if you still need a reminder on why so called anti-Israel sentiments are almost always just good, old-fashioned anti-Semitism in disguise. And you can take heart that following a strong denouncement from the Dutch pro-Israeli group CIDI, scores of Dutch citizens took to Twitter to shame deVries for putting such vile propaganda on the air:
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.