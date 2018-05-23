Seriously, it’s been nearly a month, and how has Jewish media missed this? Megan Amram has her own (web) series, and dang it, she’s going to win an Emmy for it… at all costs.

Amram is best known these days for writing on The Good Place, but she’s been killing it at the comedy game for years, (see: Twitter, Parks and Rec, her book). And now, she will be an Emmy-winning performer, in a work entitled, simply, An Emmy for Megan.

Click here to read the full post on Jewcy.

Gabriela Geselowitz is the editor of Jewcy.com.