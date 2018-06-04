Yitzhar is a Jewish community in Samaria. According to the Israel Defense Forces, it is home to a number of particularly rowdy right-wing activists, most of them barely out of their teens and many of them, the army claims, dedicated to picking up fights with Palestinians in neighboring towns and villages. To keep the peace, the IDF often uses administrative orders that detain or restrict the movement of key suspects, a measure civil rights advocates in Israel have frequently decried as anti-democratic. Still, even in this tense situation, the punishment handed to Eliyah Nativ, a young resident of Yitzhar, stands out: He is forbidden from associating with himself.
Last week, Nativ received a letter from central command chief, Major General Nadav Padan, informing him that given his previous entanglements with the law, he is hereby forbidden from being in contact with a group of 20 people, most of them fellow activists. Among the names on the list? Eliyah Nativ.
Which, according to Honenu, a nonprofit legal aid group, is much more than just a typo. The organization, which is representing Nativ, said in a statement that “the quantity and the ease of issuing restricting administrative orders, which severely curtain the freedom of civilians, should trouble every citizen. The major general should’ve have done the minimum required and made sure to check every line in the order. When you hurt young men like that, you can’t just treat your order as if was a grocery list.”
Yitzhak Nativ, Eliyah’s father, called the procedure against his son “Kafkaesque.” In an interview with the Israeli press, he said the administrative order against his son “was a new height of absurd. According to the major general, my son is prohibited from contacting himself, speaking to himself, or residing in the same place as himself.”
The IDF spokesperson’s office apologized for the error, but denied allegations of any systemic wrongdoing.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.