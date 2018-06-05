Fifty-one years ago today, at 7:45 in the morning, Israel launched Operation Moked, dispatching nearly 200 of its jets to bomb Egypt’s airfield, destroying 338 aircraft and killing dozens of pilots. Thus began the Six Day War, which changed the course of Israeli history and the entire Middle East forever.

To commemorate this anniversary, Tablet will feature a series of articles about the war’s long-term consequences, some devastating and some thrillingly unexpected, from the rise of extreme right-wing activist Baruch Marzel to the thriving community of Arab high-tech entrepreneurs.

Click here throughout the week for more pieces in the series, as we take a different look at the war and its aftermath.