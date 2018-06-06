The 21st Annual Brooklyn Film Festival began this past Friday, June 1st, subtitled THRESHOLD. Brooklyn Film Festival Executive Director Marco Ursino sums up its lineup with this great quote: “In the middle of this undeniably appalling time in American history, Brooklyn Film Festival aims to amplify the voices of its films and filmmakers by shedding light, spreading love and celebrating diversity.” It shouldn’t come as much of a surprise that, with 125 films featured, at least a few would have substantial Jewish content. Jewcy got a sneak peek at three memorable–but very different–animated shorts that fit that bill.

