The opening titles of the new film The Catcher Was a Spy set the scene in 1938, when the Nazis tapped physician Werner Heisenberg to build an atomic bomb. “In response, the U.S. government sent a Jewish baseball player to assassinate him,” reads the subsequent cue card.

