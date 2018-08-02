Tradition, tradition! In honor of a new Yiddish production of Fiddler on the Roof, we’re heading back to Anatevka. Our Jewish guest is Rachel Zatcoff, who plays Tzeitel in the National Yiddish Theatre Folksbiene Off-Broadway production of Fidler afn Dakh. Our Gentile of the week is James Monroe Števko, who plays Mendl, the rabbi’s son. They tell us about learning Yiddish for the show and what it’s like working with director Joel Grey and Jackie Hoffman, who plays Yenta. We also sit down with Alisa Solomon, author of Wonder of Wonders: A Cultural History of Fiddler on the Roof, to discuss the cultural significance of Fiddler on the Roof, which first opened on Broadway in 1965, as well as the Sholem Aleichem stories the play is based on.
We love hearing from you! Email us at Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at our new listener line: 914-570-4869. We may share your note on the air.
Want more Unorthodox in your life? Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and join our Facebook group to chat with the hosts and see what happens behind the scenes! Show your love for Unorthodox with our new T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baby onesies. Get yours here.
