I began my relationship with Drake when I was living out of a suitcase, rebuilding myself from the ground up after the unwinding of my first adult relationship. My best friend Josh would let me crash for weeks at a time on his couch in Fort Greene, which is how I came to be sitting at the burger spot one day when a woman named Tina materialized at the next table—looking like the most vivid personification of some platonic ideal. As it happens, she had modeled herself on Kim Kardashian—a standard that was, at least to my eyes, entirely within her reach.

Had she had work done? It is entirely plausible. She was gorgeous, tall, slightly out of shape in a way that only humanized her and endeared her to me, with a lip-glossed smile like a spotlight when it landed on you. It landed on me for reasons I still don’t understand, while I was sitting there with my sweet-potato fries and my cheeseburger, not bothering a soul.

Tina passed me a flier for something I no longer remember, and I guessed that she must be light-skinned black or Hispanic, a local. Like a fool, I also assumed I’d somehow discovered her—a pretty, loquacious young lady who just likes to spend her Saturdays eating comfort food with her girlfriends. She told me her name, said I could find her on Facebook, and before she’d left I was already dreaming of a simple and quiet little Brooklyn life together. Tina was from suburban Toronto and Gujarati, “the Jews of India!” she later told me, not black at all, and that simple life would be harder to secure than I’d initially bargained because two famous rappers and one NBA All-Star were also vying for her attention.

I could not stand the ballplayer ever since he bested Allen Iverson’s Hoyas in the Big East finals, but I found the rappers more irritating still. I was in my late-twenties, and hardly listening to hip-hop at all—deep in the hate phase of a love-and-hate relationship that had been going on for two decades. I’d spent the last four months of 2008 in Paris and Buenos Aires fleeing home in order to remember a few things about where I was from and write a coming-of-age memoir that was more like a Dear John letter to the cool-pose culture I’d come to feel had hoodwinked me. It was then that she introduced me, accidentally enough, to a young half-black, half-Jewish rapper from Toronto with a middle name almost as funny and unlikely as mine, and a first name that was even sillier.

“Oh my gosh, I love Drake,” Tina told me as we were driving from her apartment in Sunset Park to my parents’ house in New Jersey, “Best I Ever Had” blaring on the radio. “Who is Drake?” I asked her. “This is him. He’s going to be enormous.”

This is a Tablet special longform essay on Drake. To read the rest, for free, click here.

Thomas Chatterton Williams is a contributing writer at the New York Times Magazine and a national fellow at New America.