Today’s episode comes out a day early, so you can gobble it up before Thanksgiving.

First, comedian Travon Free, a producer on Lena Dunham’s HBO show Camping, speaks with producer Josh Kross about anti-Semitic old tweets of his that resurfaced last week.

Liel sits down with Jewish guest Frederick Wiseman, the legendary filmmaker, to discuss his latest documentary, Monrovia, Indiana.

Our gentile of the week, live from Cleveland, is former Rock & Roll Hall of Fame president and CEO Terry Stewart. He joined us at the Mandel JCC to talk about what he calls the greatest job in the world, the much-speculated upon Hall of Fame nomination process, and how ‘rock and roll’ the Hall of Fame’s CEO can actually be.

