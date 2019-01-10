This week on Unorthodox: early elections in Israel, bat mitzvah recaps, and a taste of Liel’s listener meetup in Tel Aviv.

We have three Jewish guests this week: Jesse Eisenberg, who in addition to playing everyone from Lex Luthor to Mark Zuckerberg onscreen, executive produced the new documentary The World Before Your Feet, which follows Matt Green as he walks every block of of New York City, and was directed by Jeremy Workman. The three of them sat down with Stephanie Butnick to discuss Matt’s unusual journey, the “churchagogues” he discovered along the way, and what you learn when you slow down and look around.

Our gentile of the week is journalist Rukmini Callimachi, who covers terrorism and the Islamic State for the New York Times. She’s the host of Caliphate, a serialized podcast that tracks the rise of ISIS and features interviews with jailed and former members of the terrorist group. She tells us about digging through ISIS trash in Syria, and the strangest (and scariest) things that have happened to her along the way. Her question for the panel is about the appropriate greeting for Jewish friends on Yom Kippur.

