This week on Unorthodox, we’re all about food and futbol.

First, fan favorite Molly Yeh calls in to tell us about her new Food Network show, Girl Meets Farm, which premieres June 24. (Here she is telling Food Network about her “favorite podcast of all time” and making us blush.)

Our Jewish guest is writer and food historian Michael Twitty, whose book The Cooking Gene: A Journey Through African American Culinary History in the Old South, won two James Beard Awards this year. He describes being told that a book by a black, Jewish, gay man would never succeed (and how it felt to prove those people wrong!), explains how most of the foods we eat today originated in Africa, and tells us why Jewish food is far more than just gefilte fish

Our Gentile of the Week is Simon Doonan, creative ambassador-at-large for Barneys New York, whose latest book, Soccer Style: The Magic and Madness, is out in time for World Cup madness. He returns to the show to dish on life with his Jewish husband Jonathan Adler, tell us what to look out for in this summer’s World Cup, and explain why, despite being British, he calls it soccer, not football.

