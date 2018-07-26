This week on Unorthodox: Is it OK to say JAP? We were lucky to be joined by Odd Mom Out‘s Jill Kargman, Broadway legend Tovah Feldshuh, and Jewish Women’s Archive director Judith Rosenbaum at the Marlene Meyerson JCC Manhattan last week for a lively discussion and debate about the Jewish American Princess stereotype–its origins, implications, and cultural staying power. We also screened a short film we made about the JAP stereotype, which you can watch here, and heard from audience members about what the phrase means to them.

Let us know what you think about the JAP debate–email us at Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at our new listener line: 914-570-4869. We may share your note on the air.

Want more Unorthodox in your life? Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, and join our Facebook group to chat with the hosts and see what happens behind the scenes! Show your love for Unorthodox with our new T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baby onesies. Get yours here.

This episode is sponsored by Harry’s. Get $5 off a shave set from Harry’s with code UNORTHODOX at Harrys.com.

This episode is also sponsored by the 2019 Diller Teen Tikkun Olam Awards. To learn more–and nominate a Jewish teen making a difference–check out dillerteenawards.org.

Unorthodox is a smart, fresh, fun weekly take on Jewish news and culture hosted by Mark Oppenheimer, Stephanie Butnick, and Liel Leibovitz. You can listen to individual episodes here or subscribe on iTunes. Don't forget to sign up for our weekly newsletter! (Yep, it's different to the Tablet newsletter.)