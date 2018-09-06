Happy birthday to us! We’re celebrating three years of Unorthodox with a very special episode featuring our hosts, producers, and Tablet staffers reflecting on our most memorable segments.
Tablet editor-in-chief Alana Newhouse revisits our very first episode, and shares her initial doubts about our audio adventure; host Liel Leibovitz reflects on his contentious Ep. 25 interview with Jewish Voice for Peace’s Rebecca Vilkomerson, and what he learned from the interaction; and Tablet executive editor Wayne Hoffman delights in our Ep. 121 live show interview with comedian Judy Gold, where she offered a Field Guide to the Jewish Mother.
Producer Noah Levinson teleports a few hundred news cycles back to Ep. 120, where we called up Roy Moore’s Jewish lawyer Martin Wishnatsky, who also happens to be a practicing Christian; and producer Shira Telushkin shares her unexpected takeaway from Ep. 137, where Yossi Klein Halevi discussed his book about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.
Host Mark Oppenheimer reminisces about his Ep. 119 interview with West Virginia Rabbi Joseph Hample, who described his unlikely journey to the rabbinate—and West Virginia; producer Josh Kross goes for a ride in the Mitzvah Tank in Ep. 143, and is surprised to find he doesn’t hate it; and host Stephanie Butnick takes a trip to East Grand Forks, Minnesota, to visit one of our favorite guests.
