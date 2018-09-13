This week on Unorthodox, we’re really, really sorry.

We’re marking the Days of Awe between Rosh Hashanah and Yom Kippur with our annual apology show. We’re joined again this year by Tablet contributor Marjorie Ingall, who runs the website SorryWatch, which analyzes apologies in the news. She goes over the best and worst public apologies of 5778, and offers tips for how to make a meaningful apology.

Storyteller Hal Karp tells of how, during a particularly dark period of his life, he goaded his brother into a fight that got him arrested—and how he ultimately repaired that relationship years later.

Plus, our producer Noah Levinson catches up with Yonkers resident Quai Stewart, who gained internet notoriety after his video mocking a young Hasidic boy’s haircut went viral—and whose subsequent apology video won him fans in the Jewish community.

And finally, Sarah Lefton from BimBam.com joins us with a little lesson about Tzom Gedaliah.

