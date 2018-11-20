Pumpkin is a staple of Thanksgiving feasts. But you can put a uniquely Jewish spin on it with a Moroccan recipe for pumpkin soup.

If you don’t like pumpkin, you can use another type of squash. Moroccans may have used pumpkin or calabaza squash, brought there from the Americas after the Columbus exchange, but we have many more varieties to use in this country. I particularly like butternut or honeynut, a smaller, more nutritious squash that my friend, chef Dan Barber, developed in collaboration with Cornell University.

This soup makes a great first course of your Thanksgiving meal. For fun, find a pumpkin soup terrine to serve it.

*

Joan Nathan is Tablet Magazine’s food columnist and the author of 10 cookbooks including King Solomon’s Table: a Culinary Exploration of Jewish Cooking from Around the World.