We’re closing out 2018 with two interviews with people who stand up—quite literally—for what they believe in. First, Mark talks to Presbyterian minister Jeff Hutchinson, who shares the harrowing tale of what happened when he dared to confront white supremacists at a nearby church in Black Mountain, North Carolina—a story that doesn’t end until Hutchinson finds a new church 1,000 miles away. Then, we sit down with formerly Hasidic comedian Leah Forster, who has traveled the world performing for religious Jewish audiences, but whose recent gigs were canceled after religious authorities found out she was gay and threatened to pull the kosher certifications of venues who hosted her. You can follow along with Leah’s comedy journey on Instagram.
