We’re closing out 2018 with two interviews with people who stand up—quite literally—for what they believe in. First, Mark talks to Presbyterian minister Jeff Hutchinson, who shares the harrowing tale of what happened when he dared to confront white supremacists at a nearby church in Black Mountain, North Carolina—a story that doesn’t end until Hutchinson finds a new church 1,000 miles away. Then, we sit down with formerly Hasidic comedian Leah Forster, who has traveled the world performing for religious Jewish audiences, but whose recent gigs were canceled after religious authorities found out she was gay and threatened to pull the kosher certifications of venues who hosted her. You can follow along with Leah’s comedy journey on Instagram.

We’re hitting the road in 2019! Come see us Jan. 15 at Washington Hebrew Congregation in Washington, D.C. It’s free—register here. We’ll be at the Stroum JCC in the Seattle area Feb. 2 for a special live show with Dan Savage of the Savage Lovecast. Get your tickets here.

We love to hear from you! Send comments and questions for Unorthodox to Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at our listener line: 914-570-4869.

Want more Unorthodox in your life? Follow us on Twitter and Instagram to see what happens behind the scenes! Show your love for Unorthodox with our new T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baby onesies. Get yours here.

Unorthodox is a smart, fresh, fun weekly take on Jewish news and culture hosted by Mark Oppenheimer, Stephanie Butnick, and Liel Leibovitz. You can listen to individual episodes here or subscribe on iTunes. Don't forget to sign up for our weekly newsletter! (Yep, it's different to the Tablet newsletter.)