This episode was recorded at Washington Hebrew Congregation in Washington, D.C., in partnership with the Association of Reform Jewish Educators. Thanks to our friends at ARJE for making this show happen.

Our Jewish guest is food historian Michael Twitty, author of the James Beard Award-winning book The Cooking Gene. He returns to the show to tell us about his years as a Hebrew school teacher, when he was often the first black person his students interacted with, and his next book project, Kosher Soul, which focuses on his Jewish identity. He also explains what ptcha is, and why it’s one of Tablet’s 100 Most Jewish Foods.

Our gentile of the week is Congresswoman Katie Porter, the newly elected representative of California’s 45th District and the first Democrat to hold the seat since it was created in 1953. She tells us about dining at Yale’s kosher kitchen with our own Mark Oppenheimer back in college, how she’s trying to help furloughed government workers during the shutdown, and her life as a single mother now shlepping between California and Washington, D.C., all the time. Her question for the panel is why Tu B’Shevat, the Jewish Arbor Day, falls in the dead of winter.

