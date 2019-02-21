This week on Unorthodox, we’d like to thank the Academy … and our three Jewish guests!

First we get glammed up with shoe designer Stuart Weitzman, who tells us about getting his big break when Aretha Franklin wore his shoes to the 1983 American Music Awards, and how he made red carpet history when he designed $1 million shoes for Mulholland Drive actress Laura Harring to wear to the 2002 Oscars. Since then, the ‘shoe cam’ has become a standard feature of award shoe red carpets.

Then film critic Jordan Hoffman returns to the show to tell us what to expect at Sunday’s Academy Awards, at which very few Jews are nominated and a few non-Jews are up for Jewish roles.

Finally, a special Oscars treat: Liel calls up actor Kurt Fuller, who talks about being “that guy” in hundreds of films, including Ghostbusters II, Wayne’s World, Anger Management, and just about every movie you’ve ever seen.

