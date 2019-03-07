This week on Unorthodox: two Jews, many opinions!
Returning to the show is writer and illustrator Christopher Noxon. He tells us about his new book, Good Trouble: Lessons From the Civil Rights Playbook, an illustrated history of the civil rights movement.
Our next guest is French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, the author of more than 30 books, including The Genius of Judaism. He joins us to discuss his most recent book, The Empire and the Five Kings: America’s Abdication and the Fate of the World.
We love to hear from you! Send your thoughts about this episode to Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at our listener line: 914-570-4869.
