This week on Unorthodox: two Jews, many opinions!

Returning to the show is writer and illustrator Christopher Noxon. He tells us about his new book, Good Trouble: Lessons From the Civil Rights Playbook, an illustrated history of the civil rights movement.

Our next guest is French philosopher Bernard-Henri Lévy, the author of more than 30 books, including The Genius of Judaism. He joins us to discuss his most recent book, The Empire and the Five Kings: America’s Abdication and the Fate of the World.

