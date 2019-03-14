This week on Unorthodox, an update from Belgium, and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s bar mitzvah-dancing past.
This week’s interviews were recorded live at the Marlene Meyerson Manhattan JCC during our Valentine’s Day episode. Our Jewish guest is dating app ghostwriter Meredith Golden, whose job is to make your dating profile better and to get you dates! She tells us about the mistakes most men and women are making on their profiles, and polls the audience about which dating apps they prefer.
Our next guests are Jess Salomon and Eman El-Husseini, married comedians from Canada. Jess is Jewish and Eman is Palestinian, and they tell us about how they met, what their parents think, and the comedy they’ve found in the tensions of their particular union.
