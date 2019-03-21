This week on Unorthodox, we’re celebrating the publication of The 100 Most Jewish Foods: A Highly Debatable List with an episode dedicated to Jewish foods.

Throughout the episode you’ll hear from contributors to the book—including Jill Kargman, Gil Hovav, Gail Simmons, Shalom Auslander, Amanda Hesser and Merrill Stubbs of Food52, and many more—who will be reading their entries. We talk to Tablet editor-in-chief Alana Newhouse, who edited the collection, as well as Gabriella Gershenson, who edited the recipes (yes there are recipes!). We also sit down with Dr. Beth Ricanati, the author of Braided: A Journey of a Thousand Challahs, who tells us about the healing power of baking bread. Naama Shefi and Amanda Dell tell us about their work at the Jewish Food Society and their schmaltzy storytelling events. Plus, Brette Warshaw explains the difference between corned beef and pastrami, listener Sonia Marie Leikam tell us about brewing kosher beer in Portland, Oregon, and the story of a special pie delivery to Pittsburgh’s Jewish community.

Get your copy of The 100 Most Jewish Foods here.

The music on today’s episode is by the klezmer duo Farnakht.

