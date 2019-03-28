This week on Unorthodox, you’ll never look at an Einstein Bros. bagel the same way again.

Our Jewish guests are David Rossmer and Steve Rosen, co-writers and co-stars in the Off-Broadway play “The Other Josh Cohen.” They tell us about meeting at the performing arts summer camp French Woods and working together ever since, most recently collaborating on this rollicking musical tale of mistaken identity (apparently there are a lot of Josh Cohens out there!).

Our gentile of the week is Drew Magary, a columnist for GQ and Deadspin, and the author of the memoir Someone Could Get Hurt: A Memoir of Twenty-First-Century Parenthood. He tells us about his highly controversial recent column about bagels, and asks us if he’s in for a year of shlepping his now 12-year-old daughter to bar mitzvahs in the Maryland area.

Follow Unorthodox on Twitter and Instagram and join our Facebook group. Email us at Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at 914-570-4869. Show your love for Unorthodox with our T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baby onesies. Get yours here.

This episode is sponsored by JChef, the new kosher meal kit and the perfect solution for Passover. Go to Jchef.com/unorthodox and use coupon code Unorthodox30 to get 30 percent off your first order.

This episode is also sponsored by Harry’s, offering a great shave at a great price. Get a free trial shave set at Harrys.com/UNORTHODOX.

Additional support comes from Unorthodox Wine, offering beautiful kosher wines from South Africa. Get free shipping on any order when you visit bitly.com/unorthowine.

Unorthodox is a smart, fresh, fun weekly take on Jewish news and culture hosted by Mark Oppenheimer, Stephanie Butnick, and Liel Leibovitz. You can listen to individual episodes here or subscribe on iTunes.