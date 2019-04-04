This week on Unorthodox, it’s Adar Madness! Make your Round 1 picks for Liel’s middle name here.
We’ve got two Jewish guests this week. The first is psychotherapist Lori Gottlieb, who writes the “Dear Therapist” column for The Atlantic. Her latest book, Maybe You Should Talk to Someone, is about her life as a therapist, and about starting to see a therapist herself after an unexpected and traumatic breakup.
Our second guest is Clevelander Harley Cohen, who was assigned the seat next to Mark on the flight to Cleveland for our November live show at the Mandel JCC. Harley is a Jewish Deadhead (a Grateful Dead megafan), and he told Mark about his embrace of Jewish practice later in life and his love of the iconic jam band, and the ways in which the two are intertwined.
