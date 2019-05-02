It’s a star-studded, carb-filled post-Passover episode! Our first Jewish guest is designer Rebecca Minkoff, who tells us about sewing her own bat mitzvah dress, starting a handbag and clothing company with her brother, Uri, and her early involvement with—and break from—the Women’s March (plus how she continues to support women today).

Our second Jewish guest is Moriel Rothman-Zecher, author of Sadness Is a White Bird, a finalist for the National Jewish Book Award in debut fiction. He tells us about moving from America to Israel as a teen—a journey mirrored by the book’s protagonist—and how, after years of being excited about the idea of serving in the Israel Defense Forces, he ultimately become a conscientious objector, serving two weeks in military jail after refusing to join the IDF.

Our gentile of the week is Gretchen Rubin, whose latest book is Outer Order, Inner Calm. She explains how getting control of our stuff helps us get control of our lives, and describes the four personality tendencies (upholders, questioners, obligers, and rebels) that animated her last book. Her question for us is what Jews think about rainbow bagels.

Plus, we call Blair Braverman, the Jewish dog sledder who recently completed the Iditarod!

