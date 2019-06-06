Last May, in honor of Shavuot, the holiday that celebrates the most famous convert to Judaism, Ruth, we put together a special episode all about conversion. We were so moved by the overwhelming response, both from converts and not, that we made another one.
This year, just in time for Shavuot, we hear from Ashley Wallace, who grew up in a Christian family in Alabama and who was supported throughout her conversion by her friend Will Docimo. We talk to Rabbi Dr. Stuart W. Halpern, author of the new book Gleanings: Reflections on Ruth about why Shavuot is the perfect time to celebrate conversion stories. Listener Rebecca Cynamon-Murphy lets us listen in on her conversion audio diary, all the way to the mikveh. Pittsburgh record store owner Eric Ackland shares his journey from secular Judaism to Orthodoxy (not technically a conversion, but still a great story). Plus we hear from lots of listeners who called in to share their own conversion stories.
