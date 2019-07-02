Everywhere we turn these days, it seems as if walls are staring back at us. Their powers are magical: They protect and alienate; keep people both in and out; and can even—as we have all seen—bring mighty governments to a total standstill. Israel, too, has its share of walls, and no, not just the West Bank separation wall. In this four-part miniseries, we visited some of the country’s most iconic walls, journeying from the Bronze Age to the modern Start-Up Nation, from the soccer pitch to the battlefields of the Six-Day War, from the holy to the political.

In this, our season opener, a story we have been researching for an entire year: a dazzling narrative of a man searching for someone he had first met, more than half a century earlier, at the Western Wall.

On June 7, 1967, Israeli paratroopers entered Jerusalem’s Old City and reached the Western Wall. It was a solemn moment of jubilation and contemplation. After all, for nearly 2,000 years, Jews around the world had prayed for, and dreamed of, returning to the Kotel. It was then that a high-pitched scream pierced the almost-sacred silence. That is the starting point of an unusual story that connects many of the most dramatic chapters of Israeli history and forces us to reflect on the most pertinent aspects of Israeli identity. Host Mishy Harman takes us on a surprising journey in search of an Israeli symbol: a Jewish-Arab Kotel baby.

