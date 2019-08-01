It’s that time of the year: The Unorthodox fundraising drive! Help us keep going strong in 5780 and beyond—donate here.

Our Jewish guest this week is Liz Feldman, writer and creator of Dead to Me, the new Netflix series starring Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini. She tells us about the Jewish elements of the hit “traumedy,” which was just renewed for a second season.

Our gentile of the week is Dennis Schleicher, who shares his conversion story. After coming out as gay as a teenager and leaving his family and their evangelical church, he ends up converting to Mormonism as an adult. (His book is called Is He Nuts: Why a Gay Man Would Become a Member of the Church of Jesus Christ.)

