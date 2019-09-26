We’re closing the book on 5780 with our fifth annual apology episode (listen to previous years’ episodes here). There are stories of apologies, discussions about friendship, and an exploration of one of the most controversial figures in recent Jewish history.
First we talk to our Tablet colleague Marjorie Ingall, who co-edits the site SorryWatch.com. She reminds us how to offer a proper apology, and shares the best (and worst) public apologies of the past year.
Stephanie sits down with Lauren Mechling, author of the new novel How Could She, and Did Jew Know author Emily Stone, to discuss the female friendships that animate Lauren’s novel, and reflect on the challenges of maintaining our relationships, particularly as we approach the New Year.
In a special reported segment, we talk to Neshama Carlebach and Rabbi Angela Warnick Buchdahl about the complicated legacy of Rabbi and composer Shlomo Carlebach.
Let us know what you think of the show, and share your apology stories. Email us at Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at 914-570-4869.
Thanks to the Jewish Book Council for their help with this episode.
