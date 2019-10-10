This week on Unorthodox, a special live show recorded at the San Francisco JCC. We’re joined by guest host Bari Weiss, New York Times opinion editor and writer and the author of How to Fight Anti-Semitism. We also talk to New Yorker writer Andrew Marantz, author of the new book Antisocial: Online Extremists, Techno-Utopians, and the Hijacking of the American Conversation.
Get your copy of The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia, our brand new guide to all things Jewish (and Jew-ish). Leave us a review on Amazon or Goodreads. Email us at Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at 914-570-4869.
See us on tour! Stephanie and Liel will be at Arts Matter Shabbat in Boston, Massachusetts, on Oct. 25 at 6 p.m. (details here), and Stephanie Butnick will be at the Jewish Book Festival in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 29 at 7 p.m. (details here).
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get new episodes, photos, and more.
Follow Unorthodox on Twitter and Instagram and join our Facebook group.
Get your Unorthodox T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baby onesies here.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.