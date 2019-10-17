This week on Unorthodox, we’re celebrating all the Jewish holidays, including reaching our 200th episode! We talk to a gematria expert to find out just what the number 200 symbolizes in Jewish numerology, and hear some words of wisdom from our boss, Alana Newhouse.

Our first guest is Jodi Kantor, co-author of the new book She Said, which details the allegations of sexual misconduct against Harvey Weinstein first reported on by Jodi and Megan Twohey in The New York Times in 2017. She talks to Stephanie about the process of reporting such a complex story, first for The New York Times and then for this book, and the roles that people like Jill Kargman and Gwyneth Paltrow played throughout the process. She also explains why the Weinstein story is fundamentally not a Jewish story, despite the fact that several of the main characters, including Weinstein, are Jewish.

Then Liel sits down with Peter Pomerantsev, author of This Is Not Propaganda: Adventures in the War Against Reality, to discuss how the internet is enabling autocratic rulers from Russia to the Philippines to create disinformation on a massive scale, and how too much access to information can be as hazardous to democracy as not enough.

Get your copy of The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia, our brand new guide to all things Jewish (and Jew-ish). Leave us a review on Amazon or Goodreads. Email us at Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at 914-570-4869.

See us on tour! Stephanie and Liel will be at Arts Matter Shabbat in Boston on Oct. 25, and Stephanie will be at the Jewish Book Festival in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 29. The whole Unorthodox team will be in Detroit Nov. 2-3 for a live show and a panel event, and then in Denver Nov. 4 for a book talk and live show. Stephanie and Liel will be continuing on to Houston Nov. 6 for a book signing and teen event.

Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get new episodes, photos, and more.

Follow Unorthodox on Twitter and Instagram and join our Facebook group.

Get your Unorthodox T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baby onesies here.

This episode is sponsored by the fine haberdashery, J. Press. Head to jpressonline.com and use code Unorthodox15 for 15% of your first order through November. You can even use the code in one of their three retail stores in New Haven, New York, or Washington, D.C.

Unorthodox is a smart, fresh, fun weekly take on Jewish news and culture hosted by Mark Oppenheimer, Stephanie Butnick, and Liel Leibovitz. You can listen to individual episodes here or subscribe on iTunes.