This week on Unorthodox, we’re marking the one-year anniversary of the Tree of Life shooting in Pittsburgh, which occurred on Oct. 27, 2019. Two days after the shooting, we aired a special episode recorded from Pittsburgh, featuring voices from the community. This year we’re revisiting the horror of the massacre and checking in with local Pittsburgh Jews about their reflections one year later.
We talk to Pittsburgh-based writer Beth Kissileff, who explains Jewish notions of vengeance and offers her thoughts on the appropriate punishment for the murderer. Mark, who has been reporting a book about the shooting, shares audio from his interviews with Andrea Wedner, daughter of Rose Malinger, one of the victims, Andrea’s husband Ron Wedner, and Joe Charny.
Sending our love to the Pittsburgh Jewish community, today and always.
