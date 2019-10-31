This week on Unorthodox, comedian Nick Kroll returns to the show to talk about Big Mouth, his raunchy Netflix animated show about puberty, now in its third season. He tells us about hosting Purim talent shows with Big Mouth co-creator Andrew Goldberg at their Jewish day school in Westchester, New York, explains how his own adolescent experiences influenced the show, and shares his bar mitzvah horror story.

Our gentile of the week is Sarah Blake, author of the novel The Guest Book, which tells the story of the uber-WASPy Milton family over three generations, centered around the island in Maine that the family bought during the Depression. She tells us how the story was modeled on elements of her own upbringing, describes how the few Jewish characters who appear throughout the book ultimately change the course of the Milton dynasty, and speaks candidly about what it’s like to be a WASP in 2019 America.

November 2 – Detroit: Unorthodox live show

November 3 – Detroit: Panel event

November 4 – Denver: Book talk and Unorthodox live show

November 6 – Houston: Jewish Book Fair signing and teen event

November 14 – Margate, New Jersey: Book talk

November 17 – Cincinnati: Unorthodox live show

November 20 – Dresher, Pennsylvania: Book talk

November 21 – New York: Book talk

November 22 – New York: Shabbat book talk

December 5 – Port Washington, New York: Book talk

December 7-8 – Encinitas, California: An Unorthodox Shabbat and Unorthodox live show

December 9 – Phoenix: Unorthodox live show

December 19 – St. Louis: Book event

