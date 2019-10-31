This week on Unorthodox, comedian Nick Kroll returns to the show to talk about Big Mouth, his raunchy Netflix animated show about puberty, now in its third season. He tells us about hosting Purim talent shows with Big Mouth co-creator Andrew Goldberg at their Jewish day school in Westchester, New York, explains how his own adolescent experiences influenced the show, and shares his bar mitzvah horror story.
Our gentile of the week is Sarah Blake, author of the novel The Guest Book, which tells the story of the uber-WASPy Milton family over three generations, centered around the island in Maine that the family bought during the Depression. She tells us how the story was modeled on elements of her own upbringing, describes how the few Jewish characters who appear throughout the book ultimately change the course of the Milton dynasty, and speaks candidly about what it’s like to be a WASP in 2019 America.
