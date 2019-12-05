This week on Unorthodox, we’re kicking off December with three very festive interviews. First up, designer Jonathan Adler and his husband, three–time Unorthodox guest Simon Doonan. Jonathan tells us about growing up with a one-room shul-house in rural southern New Jersey and how he developed his love for pottery and ceramics at summer camp. Simon talks about his new book, Drag: The Complete Story, and explains how Barbra Streisand became an icon in the drag world and in gay culture more broadly.
Next up is Steven Schragis, whose One Day University offers continuing education experiences across the country. He offers his theories on why Jews love learning for learning’s sake (or at least sign up so frequently for his courses), and tells us about the time he got Donald Trump to lecture to a group of 30,000 people.
Finally we check in with our favorite food blogger and TV personality, Molly Yeh, who tells us about her upcoming latke-filled Food Network special, Ultimate Hanukkah Challenge, which premieres Saturday, Dec. 21. (Listen to Molly’s previous Unorthodox appearances here.)
Come see us on tour!
December 5 – Port Washington, New York: Book talk
December 6-7 – Encinitas, California: An Unorthodox Shabbat and Unorthodox live show
December 9 – Phoenix: Unorthodox live show
December 15 – New Haven, Connecticut: Brunch and book talk
December 19 – St. Louis: Book talk
January 8, 2020 – Westport, Connecticut: Book talk
