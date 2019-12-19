New York-area listeners: Enter to win a spot at our first-ever Unorthodox Shabbat dinner, Jan. 3 at the Freehand New York.

This week on Unorthodox, we’re getting into the Hanukkah spirit. But first, a discussion of the terrifying anti-Semitic shooting at a Jersey City kosher market that killed four people.

Then, Rabbi Ari Lamm explains the real story of Hanukkah, which is less about oil and miracles and more about Jews battling each other over assimilation.

And since the holiday season is synonymous with movies, we talk to Clive Owen and Howard Shore, the star and composer of The Song of Names, which opens in theaters on Christmas. The film, based on the novel of the same name by Norman Lebrecht, features Owen as a Hasidic violin prodigy.

We also chat with Rabbi Daniel Cohen of Temple Sharey Tefilo-Israel in South Orange, New Jersey, about how he incorporates the latest technology into his work.

Let us know what you think of the show: email us at Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at 914-570-4869.

Copies of The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia will be sold and signed at each event. Like the book? Leave us a review on Amazon or Goodreads.

Unorthodox is a smart, fresh, fun weekly take on Jewish news and culture hosted by Mark Oppenheimer, Stephanie Butnick, and Liel Leibovitz. You can listen to individual episodes here or subscribe on iTunes.