This week on Unorthodox: Three Jews, infinite opinions.
First, Mark sits down with Yiscah Smith, a Jewish educator, spiritual activist, and author. Yiscah discussed her journey as a trans woman and teacher of Torah—and offered surprising insights into how the great spiritual Zionist Rav Abraham Kook was instrumental along the way. Her documentary, I Was Not Born a Mistake, will be shown at the New York Jewish Film Festival on Tuesday, Jan. 21. More info here.
Our next guest is Dani Dayan, Israel’s consul general in New York. Liel spoke with him about the communities he’s prioritized outreach to, the challenge he faces in getting Israeli and American Jews to understand each other, and his solutions to that challenge.
And finally, Mark speaks with Dr. Carol Gilligan, feminist activist and NYU professor, about anti-Semitism and the Women’s March, which takes place this weekend across the country.
Let us know what you think of the show: email us at Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at 914-570-4869.
Come see us on tour!
Jan. 8, 2020—Westport, Connecticut: Book talk with Mark and Liel
Jan. 10, 2020—Fountain Valley, California: Book talk with Stephanie
Feb. 6, 2020—Scotch Plains, New Jersey: Book talk with Stephanie and Liel
Feb. 9, 2020—Wyomissing, Pennsylvania: Book talk with Mark and Liel
Feb. 26, 2020—Naples, Florida: Book talk with Stephanie and Mark
March 12, 2020—Boca Raton, Florida: Book talk with Stephanie and Liel
Copies of The Newish Jewish Encyclopedia will be sold and signed at each event. Like the book? Leave us a review on Amazon or Goodreads.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter to get new episodes, photos, and more.
Follow Unorthodox on Twitter and Instagram and join our Facebook group.
Get your Unorthodox T-shirts, sweatshirts, and baby onesies here
Do you know a high school student who wants to deepen their engagement with Judaism? Nominate them today for the Maimonides Scholars Program, where they’ll debate and discuss Jewish thought, Zionism, philosophy, and politics at Yale University over two weeks in the summer of 2020. The application closes on Jan. 27, so nominate a student today at maimonidesscholars.org/Unorthodox.
Click here for access to comments
COMMENTING CHARGES
Daily rate: $2
Monthly rate: $18
Yearly rate: $180
WAIT, WHY DO I HAVE TO PAY TO COMMENT?
Tablet is committed to bringing you the best, smartest, most enlightening and entertaining reporting and writing on Jewish life, all free of charge. We take pride in our community of readers, and are thrilled that you choose to engage with us in a way that is both thoughtful and thought-provoking. But the Internet, for all of its wonders, poses challenges to civilized and constructive discussion, allowing vocal—and, often, anonymous—minorities to drag it down with invective (and worse). Starting today, then, we are asking people who'd like to post comments on the site to pay a nominal fee—less a paywall than a gesture of your own commitment to the cause of great conversation. All proceeds go to helping us bring you the ambitious journalism that brought you here in the first place.
I NEED TO BE HEARD! BUT I DONT WANT TO PAY.
Readers can still interact with us free of charge via Facebook, Twitter, and our other social media channels, or write to us at letters@tabletmag.com. Each week, we’ll select the best letters and publish them in a new letters to the editor feature on the Scroll.
We hope this new largely symbolic measure will help us create a more pleasant and cultivated environment for all of our readers, and, as always, we thank you deeply for your support.