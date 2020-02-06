This week, we’re putting more truth on the wheel.

First, Mark talks to Mark Galli, who until recently was the editor in chief of evangelical magazine Christianity Today. Just before retiring he published a highly controversial editorial arguing that President Trump should be removed from office. He describes the fallout from the article, and shares his thoughts about where evangelical Christians stand politically and culturally today.

Then we welcome back film critic Jordan Hoffman, who tells us about the Jewish films, actors, and directors to look out for at this Sunday’s Academy Awards, and gives us his Oscars predictions.

Let us know what you think of the show! Email us at Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at 914-570-4869.

