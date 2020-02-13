This week, we’re celebrating secular Tu B’Av, aka Valentine’s Day. The creators of the stars of Soon By You, the popular web series that’s basically Friends with modern Orthodox Jews, return to the show to update us on their latest season, deciding to take on controversial issues like LGBT dating in the religious world, and what it’s like to write and star in a show about singles now that they’re married.

Cantorial student Jacob Sandler joins us to teach us how to bring more life info synagogue services, and leads us in a rousing rendition of “Adon Olam,” set to a Backstreet Boys song.

And finally, very few things leave all three of us speechless, but this update from contributor Hal Karp truly blew us away. We hope you enjoy listening.

Let us know what you think of the show! Email us at Unorthodox@tabletmag.com or leave a message at 914-570-4869.

